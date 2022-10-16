NA-237, NA-239 by-polls: Candidates of PDM members in the race separately against Imran Khan

After dealing with prolonged uncertainty, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set the stage for by-polls in two National Assembly constituencies in Karachi — NA-237 and NA-239 — on Sunday (today).

Interestingly, election candidates affiliated with the political parties that are part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are separately in the run against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, who is contesting for both seats.

Political pundits predict that a lack of enthusiasm in electioneering has made it very easy for the PTI to reclaim both seats. Moreover, they believe that Khan’s ouster as prime minister earlier this year would provide enough motivation for the PTI’s charged workers to vote for their leader.

And since the other political parties have taken less interest in electioneering to mobilise their voters, this will also result in a low turnout at polling stations. So far none of the parties in the PDM alliance has withdrawn their candidates in favour of the runner-up candidates as agreed upon by the coalition parties.

Sindh’s election commission on Saturday handed over voting material to the polling staff and directed district returning officers and returning officers to conduct free and transparent elections. The commission also urged people to exercise their right to vote without any fear.

The ECP had earlier announced holding by-polls for nine NA seats — NA-22, NA-24, NA-31, NA-45, NA-108, NA-118, NA-157, NA-237 and NA-239 — and three provincial assembly seats — PP-139, PP-209 and PP-241 — on September 25, but the date was extended to October 16.

The by-elections were scheduled after NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted 11 PTI MNAs’ resignations. Three of the MNAs were from Karachi, elected from NA-237 (Malir), NA-239 (Korangi) and NA-245 (Lyari).

However, Shakoor Shad of NA-245 approached the Islamabad High Court and pleaded that he had not submitted his resignation personally, following which the court suspended the ECP notification directing Shad to participate.

Therefore, by-polls will be held today for two NA seats from Karachi. According to the ECP, polling will be held from 9am to 5pm without any break. All polling stations in both constituencies have been declared sensitive.

The NA-237 seat was vacated by PTI MNA Capt (retd) Jameel Muhammad Khan. He had won the seat in the 2018 general elections with a narrow margin, as the constituency was traditionally won by the Pakistan People Party (PPP), which lost it by only 1,468 votes.

Eleven candidates, including five independents, are in the run for the seat. The major contestants are PTI chief Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, the PPP’s Abdul Hakeem Baloch, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Muhammad Ismail, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) Samiullah Khan and the Pak Sarzameen Party’s (PSP) Muhammad Amir Shaikhani.

A total of 194 polling stations with 748 polling booths — 383 for males and 365 for females — have been established, and 295,699 voters — 166,913 males and 128,786 females — are eligible to use their right to vote in the by-election.

The constituency covers Bakhtawar Goth, PIA Cooperative Society, Bhittaiabad, Dhani Bux Goth, Airport Star Gate, Model Colony, Malir Halt, Gulshan-e-Umair, Malir Cantonment, APS Colony, Safoora Goth, Muhammad Khan Goth, Khokhrapar, Lasi Goth, Ghazi Town, Asu Village, Jaffar-e-Tayyar Society, Gulshan-e-Qader, Hasnain Society, Marvi Goth, Future Colony, Mansehra Colony, Quaidabad, Sharafi Goth and other areas.

The NA-239 seat was won by the PTI’s Muhammad Akram with 69,161 votes in the 2018 general elections. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Sohail Mansoor Khawaja was the runner-up with 68,811 votes.

After losing by a mere 350 votes, Khawaja challenged the result in an election tribunal but could not succeed in changing the result in his favour.

The TLP’s Syed Zaman Ali stood third with 30,111 votes, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Muhammad Ehsan and the PPP’s Syed Imran Haider Abidi secured 19,617 and 11,887 votes respectively.

Twenty-two candidates are competing for the seat today. The major players are the PTI chief, the MQM-P’s Syed Nayyar Raza, the TLP’s Mohammad Yasin, the PSP’s Shariq Jamal, the Mohajir Qaumi Movement’s Khurram Maqsood, the PPP’s Abidi, the JUI-F’s Muhammad Ramzan and the Pak Muslim Alliance’s Qaiser Iqbal.

Muhammad Akram, Akhtar Hussain, Ansar Ahmed, Rehman Waheed Bajwa, Rehan Mansoor, Sikandar Khatoon, Syed Sajid Tirmizi, Shaukatullah Farooqui, Ehsan, Muhammad Asad Usmani, Muhammad Tariq, Shaikhani, Mushtaq Ahmed Ishtiaq and Maqbool Ahmed Azad are also in the run.

The constituency covers Shah Faisal Colony, Sadat Colony, Drigh Road, Cantonment Bazaar, Natha Khan Goth, Green Town, Golden Town, Shamsi Society Malir, Muhammad Goth, Bagh-e-Ibrahim, Amirabad Model Colony, Pak Kauser Town, Saudabad, Murad Memon Goth, Indus Mehran Town, Darakhshan Society, Kalaboard Malir Colony, Khokhrapar Malir, Malir Extension Colony Khokhrapar, H Area Khokhrapar, Madina Colony and other areas.

According to the ECP, 340 polling stations with 1,360 polling booths have been established for the polling process. A total of 529,855 voters — 294,385 males and 235,470 females — are eligible to use their right to vote in the by-election.