IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Tariq Shafi, Faisal

ISLAMABAD: In the prohibited funding case, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted protective bails to Tariq Shafi and Faisal Maqbool Sheikh until October 21, 2022 against surety bonds of Rs10,000 each, directing them to join the probe being conducted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
In their petitions Justice Muhsin Akhtar Kiani, Tariq and Faisal stated they had moved the IHC because the banking court registrar had maintained entertaining their plea was beyond the court’s jurisdiction. Meanwhile, the IHC granted protective bail to Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif in a terrorism case till October 27 against a surety bond of Rs10,000.
KOHAT: Police claimed to have killed three robbers during two encounters in the district on Friday. A press release...
PESHAWAR: Capital city police have busted a heroin factory operating in the residential area in the limits of Rahman...
RAWALPINDI: Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat visited the South Waziristan district and...
KARACHI: The Sindh Bar Council has urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandiyal to convene a meeting of the...
MINGORA: Hundreds of people took to the streets in Swat on Friday against the recent wave of militancy in the area,...
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was heckled by unidentified people at the Dulles International Airport in Washington DC
