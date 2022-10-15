IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Tariq Shafi, Faisal

ISLAMABAD: In the prohibited funding case, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted protective bails to Tariq Shafi and Faisal Maqbool Sheikh until October 21, 2022 against surety bonds of Rs10,000 each, directing them to join the probe being conducted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

In their petitions Justice Muhsin Akhtar Kiani, Tariq and Faisal stated they had moved the IHC because the banking court registrar had maintained entertaining their plea was beyond the court’s jurisdiction. Meanwhile, the IHC granted protective bail to Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif in a terrorism case till October 27 against a surety bond of Rs10,000.