Veteran painter Mian Ijaz ul Hassan paid tribute

LAHORE:Veteran painter Mian Ijaz ul Hassan was paid rich tribute by top male and female dignitaries at a seminar organised by the M.Phil scholars 2021-2023 and MFA Designers 2020-2022 of Punjab University on Friday.

The seminar was organised under the title of ‘Mian Ijaz ul Hassan - Seven Decades of Painting’. M.Phil students also presented their researches on different aspects of Mian Ijaz’s work and personality.

Those who spoke on Mian Ijaz and his work were Aitzaz Ahsan, Shahnawaz Zaidi, Fakir Syed Aijazuddin, Dr Syed Akmal Hussain and Amna Ismail Pataudi apart from the M.Phil scholars. Renowned poet and writer Amjad Islam Amjad also recited a poem in the end.

The speakers while highlighting different aspects of Mian Ijaz’s life at the seminar said that he has had a great impact on art and artists at many levels. Mian Ijaz not only formed Artists Association of Punjab, which has been holding exhibitions for 34 years at national level. His amazing contribution was Shakir Ali’s centenary celebrations. Mian Ijaz has been hosting artists’ meetings for a long time and his hospitality must be recognised.

Fakir Syed Aijazuddin shared that Ayub Khan’s government commissioned Mian Ijaz’s book but this government was nowhere when it came to publishing. He was asked to exclude East Pakistan’s artists from his book. Mian Ijaz had to wait for 30 years before he could see his book published. Aijazuddin said, “Mian Ijaz is a living legend - a politician true to his belief, a painter true to his vocation.”

Mian Ijaz, who is also a poet and a columnist, has painted nature profusely. There are flowers, trees and roots that evoke joy. He has painted agony in the paintings after Benazir’s killing, on the struggle in Palestine, on the massacre in East Pakistan, on the promise of prosperity and much more.

Shahnawaz Zaidi, who has been a Principal School of Art, Punjab University three times, said, “You have to appear before a painting with due respect. Watch it, listen to your heart and reflect on it. Many things remain unsaid behind everything.” He recited a poem he had written in which there was a verse that said there are ‘metaphors of dawn’ in Mian Ijaz’s works.

Aitzaz Ahsan talked about Mian Ijaz’s painting one by one, particularly the ones that highlighted struggle of the people. Dr Akmal Hussain said Mian Ijaz articulates possibility of a better future. He sees an effort to build a more humane society. His paintings represent beauty, truth and goodness, he said.

Dr Sarah Omar made it possible to display a large number of Mian Ijaz ul Hassan’s work spread over decades and that is commendable. The guests were also given souvenirs at the end.