A meeting of the All Parties United Morcha (APUM).— KMS

Following an angry reaction by various political parties, India decided to let go of its rule where it was granting voting rights to the new residents in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Under the banner of Jammu-based All Parties United Morcha (APUM), different political parties joined hands to warn people about their electoral rights being taken away.

The coalition advised people to stay vigilant, reported Kashmir Media Services, citing BJP, India's ruling party, that wanted to enroll hundreds of thousands of outside voters inside the occupied territory.

A meeting of the APUM, attended by at least five political parties and other social organisations, discussed how India wanted to "dilute the genuine verdict of voters in IIOJK" by allowing outside voters to participate.



The Morcha leaders urged residents to keep an eye on ineligible voters, adding that BJP simply wanted to weaken the power of local voters as the Hindutva party could feel the "large-scale resentment amongst the voters".