Thursday October 13, 2022
Buckingham Palace under pressure over tradition ‘cruel to African cats’

By Web Desk
October 13, 2022
Buckingham Palace is reportedly under pressure over a Coronation tradition which has been associated with cruelty to African cats.

According to Daily Mail, King Charles will be anointed with oil - a traditional recipe for the ceremony which has been receiving massive criticism.

Welfare groups claim that the substance is obtained from the animals' glands in a 'traumatic and painful' process adding that some cats even starve to death in the process.

The outlet reported: “People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) called on King Charles to intervene to remove the substance from the ancient recipe.”

Meanwhile, the Palace maintains a position that the coronation ceremony, slated to be held in May next year, will include the ancient and modern rituals, adding that it will be 'rooted in longstanding traditions'.