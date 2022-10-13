Taylor Swift gives insight into ‘Snow on the Beach’ featuring Lana Del Rey

File footage

Taylor Swift details her experience on working with Lana Del Rey for their latest collaboration on Snow on the Beach.

The new track is one of the most anticipated songs from Taylor’s upcoming project Midnights.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Folklore singer, 32, shared a video and detailed her experience on working with the Summertime Sadness crooner.

Taylor revealed that she is ‘such a massive fan of Lana Del Rey’ and shared the meaning behind the pair’s latest collaboration.

“Snow On The Beach is about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you,” Taylor explained.

The Wildest Dreams singer continued, saying, “And you’re kind of looking around going, ‘Wait, is this real? Is this a dream? Is this really happening?’ Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach.”

Taylor also expressed her love for Lana, saying, “Lana Del Rey, in my opinion, is one of the best musical artists ever. The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honour and a privilege.”

“And the fact that she would be so generous as to collaborate with us on this song is something I’m gonna be grateful for… for life. Absolutely love her, and really I hope you love this song as much as I do,” she concluded.

Snow on the Beach will appear on Taylor’s 10th studio album Midnights, which is due for release on October 21.