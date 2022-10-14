'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney to play 'lead' in remake of 1968's 'Barbarella'

'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney will work in remake of 1968's 'Barbarella'

Sydney Sweeney will play Barbarella in the upcoming remake of 1968 Jane Fonda film. The actor will also be the executive producer on the project.

On October 11, Deadline reported that the Euphoria star, 25, will star in upcoming movie for Sony Pictures meanwhile, she is also working on the Spider-Man Spin-off film Madame-Webb.



Sweeney took to her Instagram and shared the Deadline's article along with an illustrated poster from the original 1968 movie, which starred Jane Fonda in the titular role.

"Time to save the universe," Sweeney wrote in the caption.

The movie is originally based on a French comic book series created by Jean-Claude Forest and it was adapted into a movie later.

According to the official synopsis, the 1968 film was directed by Roger Vadim, the story follows an astronaut from the 41st century who must stop an evil scientist named Durand Durand from using a weapon called the Positronic Ray.