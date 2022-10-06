 
PCB unveils Pakistan's first-ever franchise cricket league for women

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja shares first look at 'The Women's League'

By Web Desk
October 06, 2022
Image showing the logo of the Women's League. — Twitter

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a landmark development on Thursday, unveiled the country's first-ever franchise cricket league for its women cricketers.

During the opening ceremony of the first-of-its-kind Pakistan Junior League (PJL) season one, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja shared the first look at "The Women's League".

The Women's League will take place from March 3 to 18, 2023, in Rawalpindi, alongside the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The league will feature four franchises that will fight for the trophy. Some matches will take place before PSL 8 whereas the final match will be played a day before PSL 8's finale.