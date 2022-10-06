PCB unveils Pakistan's first-ever franchise cricket league for women

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a landmark development on Thursday, unveiled the country's first-ever franchise cricket league for its women cricketers.
During the opening ceremony of the first-of-its-kind Pakistan Junior League (PJL) season one, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja shared the first look at "The Women's League".
The Women's League will take place from March 3 to 18, 2023, in Rawalpindi, alongside the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
The league will feature four franchises that will fight for the trophy. Some matches will take place before PSL 8 whereas the final match will be played a day before PSL 8's finale.
