PCB unveils Pakistan's first-ever franchise cricket league for women

Image showing the logo of the Women's League. — Twitter

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a landmark development on Thursday, unveiled the country's first-ever franchise cricket league for its women cricketers.



During the opening ceremony of the first-of-its-kind Pakistan Junior League (PJL) season one, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja shared the first look at "The Women's League".

The Women's League will take place from March 3 to 18, 2023, in Rawalpindi, alongside the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The league will feature four franchises that will fight for the trophy. Some matches will take place before PSL 8 whereas the final match will be played a day before PSL 8's finale.



