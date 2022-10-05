 
Wednesday October 05, 2022
Netflix 'Firefly Lane' season 2 release date revealed: Everything to know

'Firefly Lane' is all set to comeback with a second and final season with release date, cast, and more

By Web Desk
October 05, 2022
Netflix has unveiled the release date of the upcoming Firefly Lane Season 2.

The second and final season of the series Firefly Lane consists of 16 episodes and is split into two parts.

The first episode of Season 2 of Firefly Lane will release on December 2, 2022, and season 3 is expected to release in 2023.

According to a statement by Netflix's president of drama Jinny Howe, "Firefly Lane supersized season returns this December with a  16-episode. Beginning on December 2, 2022, Part 1 will have Episodes 201–209. The episodes of Part 2 which will release in 2023 are 210 through 216."

The upcoming series is a love and family drama, based on the famous novel by US author Kristin Hannah.

Firefly Lane is a story of the ups and downs, two best friends faced in their relationship.

The returning cast of the forthcoming series includes Ali Skovbye, Yael Yurman, Brendan Taylor, Katherine Heigl, and Sarah Chalke. 