Meghan Markle’s ‘struggle’ with royals compared to Princess Diana

file footage

Meghan Markle’s struggles with adjusting to royal life after marrying Prince Harry have been compared to the struggles of Harry’s late mother Princess Diana by a renowned royal expert.



Saying how Meghan seems to struggle to grasp the difference between being a royal family member and a celebrity, expert Duncan Larcombe said that ‘we’ve seen it with Diana’.

As per Larcombe: “I've seen it, and we saw it all the way back from Diana. We've seen it time and time again with people that marry into the royal family.”

Larcombe then went on to share how the major difference between being a red-carpet celeb and a royal is ‘duty’.

“As a royal on the red carpet, especially as a working royal who is directly representing the king — or in Harry and Meghan's case, obviously, the queen. When you’re in a movie premiere, it’s because you're in the film, or you're a Hollywood actor, or you're a celebrity on the red carpet. It's about you, that’s your image, it's about what you get.”

He added: “When you’re on the red carpet as a royal, it's about the people you're coming to meet, you’re doing it out of duty.”

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan didn’t survive long in the royal family, infamously stepping down as a working royal in 2020 with husband Prince Harry. The two now live in the US with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.