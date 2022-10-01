Florence Pugh cuts an elegant figure at Paris Fashion Week

Florence Pugh cut an elegant figure in a Valentino outfit as she stepped out at Paris Fashion Week in her first public appearance since the drama-filled Don't Worry Darling premiere at Venice Film Festival.

The actress, 26, looked stylish in distressed blue jeans and a white satin Valentino shirt with a ribbon necktie as she was spotted in the French capital on Saturday.

She styled her stunning ensemble with a double-breasted black blazer with white stitching around the collar and hem.

Florence elevated her height in a pair of cream platform heels, from Valentino, and accessorised with a unique gold knot necklace and droplet earrings as she stepped out on the sixth day of Paris Fashion Week.

It is her first public appearance since she attended the premiere of Don't Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival at the start of September.

Leading star Florence has been at the centre of speculation about a reported on-set rift with director Olivia Wilde, with original co-star Shia LeBeouf adding to the drama.

Florence chose to limit her time spent on Don't Worry Darling promotional activities and press calls, due to a busy schedule with other projects but did appear at the Venice premiere.



