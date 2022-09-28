Hailey Bieber slams Justin-Selena blame game: 'There is a truth'

Hailey Bieber is washing her hands off blame around Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez break up.
Speaking on the podcast “Call Her Daddy” the model was caught off guard when the host, Alex Cooper, asked her about her link up with Justin back when he was dating Selena.
“Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as [Gomez]?” asked the host.
“This is so crazy. I’ve literally never talked about this ever,” Hailey replied. “A lot of the perpetuation and the hate comes from ‘Oh, you stole him.’
“It’s about people knowing the truth. Because there’s a truth.”
Earlier in April, Hailey said: “I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please,” she continued at the time, noting that it was “valid” to leave her alone because so much time had passed.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s profiles on the royal website have been moved down the page
Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral on September 8, 2022
Prince William and wife Kate Middleton's new Prince and Princess of Wales titles seem to be in jeopardy
Kate Middleton kept Meghan Markle at arm's length during Queen funeral
King Charles III wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle part of his Kingship
Meghan Markle may return to UK in November to receive an award for her charity work.