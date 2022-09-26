What Babar Azam’s father thinks about Pakistan’s win against England?

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam’s father on Monday credited Pakistan’s victory against England to their unity, confidence, resolve, and the nation’s prayers.
Azam Siddiqui, Babar’s father, posted these hearty views on Instagram from London to congratulate the Pakistani squad for becoming the first team to complete their 200 T20Is on a winning note.
“I think today, not the Pakistan cricket team but its unity, spirit of doing something, their reposing confidence on one another, and nation’s prayers, as well as admiration for their squad, have won,” Siddiqui wrote in a social media post.
Appreciating the team’s resolve to ensure victory, Azam’s father said, “The courageous [team] won the match with courage and who else would know this better than our courageous nation.”
He concluded his Instagram post with the slogan “Pakistan Zindabad”.
Both Pakistan and England’s cricket teams have won two games each in the seven-match series, so far.
Karachi hosted the first four matches, while the rest would be played in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.
