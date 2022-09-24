King Charles III willing to give new titles to Lilibet, Archie but ‘caveat is trust’

King Charles III will give new titles to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids – Archie and Lilibet, only after he can ‘trust’ the couple.

During her conversation with True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, Katie Nicholl said that His Majesty is “willing to give those titles, but it comes with a caveat, and that caveat is trust”.

The expert continued: “They remain ‘Miss’ and ‘Master’ currently [on the Royal Website]. And I'm told that that is a very clear signal from the King. He's willing to give those titles, but it comes with a caveat, and that caveat is trust.”

“They have to know that they can trust the [Sussex] family,” Katie said.

Meanwhile, Phil Dampier told Daily Mail that allowing Meghan and Harry’s kids to become a prince and princess but not HRH “'would be a classic compromise.”

He said: “The same thing happened to Diana and Fergie after they were divorced from Charles and Andrew. And of course, Sarah Ferguson is still the Duchess of York today.

“Harry and Meghan should be pleased as using prince or princess sounds good in the States.

“But even though their children are still high up in the line of succession they will not be working royals, so it's quite right they shouldn't have [HRH] titles,” the expert noted.