Netflix documentary: A story of true crime lover serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer to debut

Netflix has just released an official trailer for the upcoming documentary series Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes.



The 10-episode-based series will be made available worldwide from October 7, 2022.

The upcoming docu-series will be the third season of the Conversations with a Killer franchise.

A horrifying true crime lover documentary series explores the crime of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.





Cast:

Evan Peters

Richard Jenkins

Niecy Nash

Michael Learned

Penelope Ann Miller

Molly Ringwald





Jeffrey Dahmer died in prison in 1994 and was charged in 1991 because he killed 16 men between 1978 and 1991.

The main objective of the douc-series is to reveal the intersection that’s how class, race, sexuality, and policing, gave rise to one of the most infamous serial killers of the 20th century.

Even the local community was horrified by the revelation and furious that such a serial killer had been let to operate in their city for such a long time.



Check out the trailer:







