King Charles III chose Queen’s favourite place to ‘secretly’ grieve her loss

file footage

King Charles III reportedly flew over to Scotland after his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday, September 19, 2022, in an effort to privately grieve over her death, reported The Daily Mail.



The 96-year-old former monarch died in Balmoral, Scotland, often regarded as one of her most favourite places, on September 8, 2022.

After a ten-day mourning period, she was laid to rest this Monday after a state funeral ceremony in London, and soon after, her heir, the new King Charles, reportedly took a flight to Scotland to mourn his mother’s loss at the place she adored.

According to The Daily Mail, King Charles landed in Scotland on September 20, 2022, and made his way to the royal Balmoral estate where the Queen passed away.

He and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, reportedly left from the RAF Northolt on his private jet, landing at the Aberdeen airport in the afternoon a day after the funeral.

Another week-long mourning period is said to be in effect for the royal family after the Queen’s funeral, with no royal engagements planned in the week since.