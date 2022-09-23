Have nothing to say about critics: Babar Azam

Pakistan national team skipper Babar Azam. Twitter

Pakistan national cricket team skipper Babar Azam extended an olive branch to his critics, saying he has nothing to say about his faultfinders.

"I do not put my mind to things that are beyond my control," the 27-year-old batsman said, addressing a press conference after winning the second Twenty20 International on Thursday.



"Whether we perform well or poorly, faultfinders always find something to fault with. They wait to bash us regardless of our performance."

As openers Babar and Mohammad Rizwan put on an unbroken 203-run partnership, Pakistan won the second match by ten wickets to tie the seven-match T20I series at one game each. The skipper hammered 110 not out for his second T20I hundred while the wicketkeeper-batter scored an undefeated 88 as the pair completed a chase of 200 in 19.3 overs at a packed National Stadium.

Praising the team's performance in Thursday's match, Babar said the Green Shirts had also previously achieved the targets. "I and Rizwan played according to plan. Keeping the situation and target in mind, we devised a plan. We played positive cricket."

"We had just one goal to ensure that Pakistan won the match," the captain said. "I and Rizwan have a positive relationship as it is essential for team members to support each other."

Hasnain was given the opportunity to evaluate the bench strength in Naseem Shah's place, he claimed. He added that it is crucial to do so because the T20 World Cup is quickly approaching.

According to Babar Azam, the situation in Karachi is favourable for spin bowling. The wicket appeared dry and Pakistan did drop some catches as well, he said.

Pakistan thrash England in second T20I

Skipper Babar Azam smashed an unbeaten century as Pakistan crushed England by 10 wickets on Thursday to register their first win against in the second of the seven-match historic T20I series.

With 1,929 runs together, the Babar-Rizwan partnership has become the most prolific in T20Is, beating Indian stars Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma's record of 1,743 in 51 matches.

Babar and Rizwan have achieved the record in just 36 games.

The win levelled the seven-match series at 1-1 after England won the first game by six wickets, also in Karachi on Tuesday.

Babar, who endured a miserable Asia Cup earlier this month with just 68 runs in six matches, smashed five sixes and 11 fours off 66 balls, while Rizwan struck four sixes and five boundaries in his 51-ball innings.

Babar's hundred came off 62 balls, adding to his 122 against South Africa at Centurion last year.

The pair reached 100 in just 11.2 overs — their seventh century stands together in T20I cricket.

Rizwan, dropped on 23 by Alex Hales off Liam Dawson, completed his fifty off 30 balls while Babar took 39 deliveries for his half-century.

It was Pakistan's second 10-wicket win in the format following their first against India in last year´s T20 World Cup.

The pair also improved on their 197-run opening stand they set against South Africa last year.

Earlier, England's stand-in skipper Moeen Ali struck a rapid half-century to lead his team to 199-5 after they won the toss and batted first.

Moeen smashed four sixes and as many fours in his 23-ball 55 not out.

Ben Duckett (43), Harry Brook (31) and Hales (30) also contributed as England plundered 119 in the last 10 overs.

Moeen hit two towering sixes off pacer Mohammad Hasnain´s last two deliveries of the innings.

Fast bowlers Haris Rauf (2-30) and Shahnawaz Dahani (2-37) were the pick of Pakistan bowlers.

England are on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years. The next matches are in Karachi on Friday and Sunday.