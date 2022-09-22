Deepika Padukone film 'Pathan' enters the dubbing stage

'Pathan' features actors Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone treats fans with another glimpse of Pathan, as she begins dubbing for the upcoming film.

The actress shared a post on her Instagram handle which had a picture of a script lying on a table with a mic. Padukone wrote: “#WIP #pathan.”

The Ram Leela actress is coming back on the big screen after four years with the megastar of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.



Last month, the official poster of the film was released by the makers which created excitement among the fans. Since then, the fans have been waiting for further updates regarding the film.

Abraham also shared the poster and revealed that the shoot of the film has been wrapped up and it has now entered into the dubbing process. He also added that the film is in the post-production stage.

Deepika Padukone made her acting debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om alongside SRK. The two of them have also collaborated in the movies like: Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Pathan is the first collaboration of the trio Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan, slated to release on January 25th, 2023, reports PinkVilla.