Meghan Markle dad’s unfiltered interview sparks major lawsuit

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle has been making headlines after his unfiltered interview on Channel Seven’s Sunrise program sparked a lawsuit.

The father of Suit’s alum appeared on the show last September and accused Jeff Rayner – an LA-based photographer, of having links with disgraced Hollywood movie executive Harvey Weinstein.

He claimed that the paparazzi photographer had taken 'compromising' photographs of Mr Weinstein's victims and weighed in on his own photos, staged just before Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry.

“The whole thing was a plan to actually mess up the wedding, I was just part of it,” Thomas said during the interview.

“Basically they went to my oldest daughter and convinced my oldest daughter to convince me to have photographs to clean up my image because the photographs before that were always making me look bad,” he added.

Taking action against the interview, Jeff turned to the Federal Court of Australia claiming that Thomas implied he is a “dishonest management consultant who conned Mr Markle (by deceiving his daughter Samantha) into participating in a photographic shoot as part of a plan to disrupt the royal wedding of Meghan Markle.”

It claimed that Channel Seven should have considered the “'reasonable likelihood” that Thomas would aim Jeff.