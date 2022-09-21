Netflix releases official trailer of upcoming horror series 'THE MIDNIGHT CLUB' with release date

Netflix has finally awarded fans with a trailer for the horror fiction series THE MIDNIGHT CLUB.

The 10 episode based series will be streaming on October 7, 2022, on Netflix worldwide.

The upcoming Mike Flanagan directed series is based on the book of the same title written by Novelist Christopher Pike.

Flanagan is a successful director in the horror genre.





Cast:

Iman Benson

Adia

Igby Rigney

Ruth Codd

Aya Furukawa

William Chris Sumpter

Annarah Cymone

Sauriyan Sapkota





THE MIDNIGHT CLUB follows a group of terminal ill patients who get together at midnight to shares scary stories.

The trailer narrates a story where young people spend their final days of life's and they also swear to each other whoever dies first will make effort to contact the other Midnight club members from the grave to give us proof that there is a life after death.





Check out the official trailer:







