Netflix releases official trailer of upcoming horror series 'THE MIDNIGHT CLUB' with release date

Netflix has finally awarded fans with a trailer for the horror fiction series THE MIDNIGHT CLUB.
The 10 episode based series will be streaming on October 7, 2022, on Netflix worldwide.
The upcoming Mike Flanagan directed series is based on the book of the same title written by Novelist Christopher Pike.
Flanagan is a successful director in the horror genre.
Iman Benson
THE MIDNIGHT CLUB follows a group of terminal ill patients who get together at midnight to shares scary stories.
The trailer narrates a story where young people spend their final days of life's and they also swear to each other whoever dies first will make effort to contact the other Midnight club members from the grave to give us proof that there is a life after death.
Royal Family needs Prince Harry, claims royal expert
RRR also stars Alia Bhatt in a supporting role
Emily Ratajkowski says it's 'manipulative' to 'blame women for men’s mistakes' amid Adam Levine scandal
Meghan Markle takes fans by surprise after news of her impending memoir
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, she is now the longest reigning monarch in Europe.
Kanye West reportedly offered his help to Kim Kardashian to revote her new Malibu home