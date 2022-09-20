Govt announces to launch 'Adopt a District' programme for flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: In order to provide administrative, human and health sector resources to the areas affected by the cataclysmic floods, the government on Tuesday announced to launch “Adopt a District" program with the cooperation of provincial governments.
Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said this while addressing a joint press conference flanked by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz and National Flood Response and Coordination Center Coordinator Major General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal.
“Under this program, the administrative, human and health sector resources of major districts especially in Punjab which have not been damaged by the floods will be left at the disposal of those affected by the calamity,” he added.
He maintained that vice-chancellors of each university will task every student to prepare this nutrition pack individually or with the support of the community to help those women and children whose lives are at stake in the flood-hit areas.
He said the government is working to establish mobile clinics and maternity hospitals in the affected areas keeping in view the health needs of women there.
The minister also appealed to religious scholars to encourage the people in their Friday sermons to extend a helping hand to the flood victims.
In his remarks, NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz said Pakistan has so far received 114 relief flights from 20 countries. He mentioned that Turkiye is also sending relief trains to Pakistan. He said the relief goods sent by different countries include tents, tarpaulin, blankets, food packs, medicines and boats.
Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz said that Sindh is the most affected province, hence, 55 to 60% of relief goods have been sent to the province followed by 15-20% to Balochistan. Relief goods have also been provided to Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.
He said that a complete record of relief goods is being maintained to ensure transparency.
On the occasion, Major General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal said connectivity with Balochistan has been restored while trains are also plying on ML-1.
He said the provision of food to the flood-affected areas is being ensured. He said the country has sufficient stocks of wheat and the government will take action against those involved in hoarding.
