Grimes spills daughter Exa's favourite song, calls her a 'Queen'

Grimes has dropped a rare photo of her Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.
The singer, who shares her baby girl with Tesla founder Elon Musk, turned to her Twitter to reveal the little one's favourite song.
"My daughter is dancing to techno over this copy of the birth of tragedy by nietzsche - what a queen," she captioned her daughter's post featuring a pink bow.
Grimes first talked about the birth of her baby girl in March 2022. Speaking to Vanity Fair, the singer shared the meaning behind her offspring's name.
"Her full name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk," she began. "Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second). Dark, meanwhile, is ‘the unknown. People fear it but truly it's the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.'"
Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon were rumoured to be married
Piers Morgan said, “I’ll be forever grateful for all she did for this country. RIP Queen Elizabeth II.”
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on September 19, 2022 could make history with billions of views across the world
The cancelled movie was reportedly a $70 million movie
BLACKPINK gave smashing performance at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on latest hit track 'Shut Down'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seated in a second row directly behind the king and queen consort with his cousin...