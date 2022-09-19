DC's 'Flash' star Ezra Miller bears complex mental issues?

Ezra Miller hails themselves 'Messiah' amid Flash 'Jesus of Multiverse': Report

DC's Flash star Ezra Miller is suffering from complex mental issues as they considered themselves a religious leader, as per Variety.



The 29-year-old DC star's condition worsen during the pandemic, a source close to the actor described, "Miller would talk about the metaverse and the medicine and how they’re the Messiah and what their work is here."

Moreover, the source further added, that Fantastic Beast actor farm in Vermont had an altar stashed with marijuana, sage, bullets, and figurines of the Flash, adding, that Miller often mixed up themselves as his big-screen alter ego, “claiming that the Flash is the one who brings the multiverses together just like Jesus.”

The actor's endless controversies, according to Rolling Stone, spurred Warner Bros executives to decide on the future of the actor with the studio.

Given the abrupt cancellation of Batgirl, the DC's speedy hero instantly apologized to WB execs and assured them to enter rehab.

Ezra Miller released the apology statement, “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life.”