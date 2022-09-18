King Charles launched 'Operation PB' to create public love for Camilla

Camilla Parker, Queen Consort to King Charles, was downright rejected by royal family back in the days.

Charles' infamous mistress was branded 'the most hated woman in Britain' by supporters of Princess Diana, who dubbed her a homewrecker.

"These feelings were heightened after the death of Diana, with the cruel treatment of Camilla suggesting that some blamed her for the Princess’ untimely death," reports Express.co.uk.

"A PR push, nicknamed 'Operation PB', was carefully choreographed by the then-Prince's advisers to make the couple's relationship appear appropriate and improve public perception of Camilla," adds the outlet.

Author Tom Bower in his book Rebel Prince revealed how the Queen also resisted Camilla for the most part of her romance with Charles.

When Charles went to tell his mother about his intentions of marrying Camilla, Queen branded her a 'wicked woman.'

Mr Bower wrote that the monarch had "several martinis and to Charles' surprise she replied forcefully: She would not condone his adultery, nor forgive Camilla for not leaving Charles alone to allow his marriage to recover."