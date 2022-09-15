Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused of stealing spotlight at Queen's funeral

File footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have allegedly tried to steal the limelight with their gesture during the Queen's funeral procession and service.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been invited by Prince William to join him and other royals at difficult time on family following the Queen's sad demise.

Harry, who walked side by side his brother William behind his grandmother's coffin, broke down in tears as the coffin was placed in the hall.

He was pictured wiping his eyes at hall. The Duke was joined by his wife Meghan Markle, who travelled to Westminster Church by car with the Countess of Wessex.



The Duchess of Sussex was also seen deep in thought during the service. She appeared holding hands with her husband in a show of support as the pair left the Hall.

Royal fans and experts do not seem to respect the couple's emotions and questioned why they disobeyed the Queen in her life, and hurled serious allegations on the royal family that had added to the former monarch's worries.

Some accused Harry of leaking information to the press after a journalist and Meghan and Harry's pal Omid Scobie reported that he would not be allowed to wear the military uniform at ceremonial events after Queen Elizabeth's death.

Meanwhile, some fans lauded Harry and William for displaying the show of unity as they appeared together by putting their rift aside.