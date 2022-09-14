Ben Affleck spotted for first time since ex-wife Jennifer Garner wore diamond band

Ben Affleck was spotted for the first time since his ex-wife Jennifer Garner showed off her diamond band.

The Argo star was seen wearing light colours with a black backpack over his shoulder when heading to an office in the Santa Monica neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon and looked handsome as ever.



This is the first time the 50-year-old actor has been seen since his ex-wife wore a diamond eternity band while grocery shopping over the weekend. The piece of jewelry may be from her 44-year-old beau John Miller.

Affleck has started a new life since wedding his former fiancée Jennifer Lopez in Georgia in August which means he is wearing a new band of his own too.

Ben looked cool and comfortable in an untucked light blue shirt with cream-colored belted slacks.



Photo credits: DailyMail

The star added cream-colored sneakers with a maroon line on the sole as he added a silver bracelet to his wrist that The Tender Bar shares son Sam, 10, and daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, with ex Garner.

The speculation continues as to whether the diamond-encrusted ring Garner wore on Sunday was a gift from her boyfriend Miller.

This sighting comes after Lopez said she feels like she's in 'heaven' with Affleck.



