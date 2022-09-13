Pakistan beat Maldives at SAFF Women’s Championship

Pakistan women's football team celebrates victory. Photo: Twitter/file

In their biggest-ever victory, Pakistan women’s football team defeated the Maldives by 7-0 in their last match of the SAFF Women’s Cup to finish the tournament on a winning note.

Star footballer Nadia Khan scored four goals for the greens and became the first-ever Pakistani to make four goals in an international match for women’s football.

Pakistan got the lead in the 39th minute with young Rameen Fareed opening the team’s account by scoring from 25m. Pakistan’s lead was doubled by Khadija Kazmi in the 48th minute when she successfully converted a penalty shoot into a goal.

Then it was Nadia’s time to display her skills.

The UK-based Pakistani player clearly outshone everyone with her brilliant control and super skills to score four consecutive goals.

She scored in the 53rd, 78th and 84th minute to complete her hat-trick and then again netted the ball in the 89th minute to score her 4th goal.

She became the first ever Pakistani to score four goals in the match and with this one single performance, she has joined Hajra Khan and Malika e Noor in the list of most international career goals by a Pakistani female player.

Anmol Heera scored another goal for Pakistan in injury time to complete the scoresheet of 7-0.

With this Pakistan’s campaign in SAFF Women Cup, 2022, ended on a winning note.

The team was earlier defeated by Bangladesh and India which stopped them from progressing to the semi-final. It is worth mentioning that this was Pakistan’s first-ever international tournament since 2014.