Australian man dies after being attacked by pet kangaroo

A man in Australia passed away after his pet kangaroo attacked him, the local police said.
The man, 77, was found by a relative on Monday at his home, reported the BBC. He had severe injuries on his body.
The kangaroo did not allow the paramedics to treat the man which is why the police had to shoot it dead. However, the man died.
The police said that the man might have been attacked earlier in the morning by the wild animal.
Kangaroos are very strong animals that can weigh up to 90kg and grow to 6.5 feet tall.
Nearly 50 million kangaroos inhabit Australia but such attacks are rare. An attack like this was last reported in 1936.
The marsupials have sharp teeth and claws as well as "powerful legs".
When stressed, they can be "certainly" very dangerous, BBC quoted kangaroo behaviour expert Graeme Coulson as saying.
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned"
"I will make a decision in the very near future, I suspect. And I think that a lot of people are going to be very...
"We are planning a serious, full-fledged meeting between our two leaders," says Russian Ambassador to China
The 15 boxes handed over by Trump were found to contain 184 documents marked as confidential, secret or top secret
Foreign Office minister terms Pakistan's flooding 'terrible tragedy with massive humanitarian consequences'
Videos Canadian city from Malton in Ontario show a long trail of cars carrying thousands of Khalistan flags