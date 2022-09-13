Australian man dies after being attacked by pet kangaroo

A brown kangaroo in the middle of the road. — Unsplash

A man in Australia passed away after his pet kangaroo attacked him, the local police said.

The man, 77, was found by a relative on Monday at his home, reported the BBC. He had severe injuries on his body.

The kangaroo did not allow the paramedics to treat the man which is why the police had to shoot it dead. However, the man died.

The police said that the man might have been attacked earlier in the morning by the wild animal.

Kangaroos are very strong animals that can weigh up to 90kg and grow to 6.5 feet tall.

Nearly 50 million kangaroos inhabit Australia but such attacks are rare. An attack like this was last reported in 1936.

The marsupials have sharp teeth and claws as well as "powerful legs".

When stressed, they can be "certainly" very dangerous, BBC quoted kangaroo behaviour expert Graeme Coulson as saying.