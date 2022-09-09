BTS V 'shirtless' photos break the internet; see J-Hope's reaction

BTS V on Thrusday sent the ARMYs into frenzy after his 'bare' photos went viral on the internet.



The favourite maknae of BTS recently shared his mesmerizing pictures on Instagram in which he could be seen posing in broad daylight, perched on a park bench.

V opted for a pair of loose jeans and a brown jacket dropping down at the end of his arms. The idol’s bare back with rays of sunshine on it got all the attention.

Check out the stunning photo and black and white version of the same.

Fellow member J-Hope also commented on the photo with a surprised emoji along with multiple fire emojis.



A user explained ARMY's collective reaction in one post.

Another fan teased the idol by sharing "V's guide to take off the shirt."

One fan 'fixed' V's photo and covered his back with a blue scarf so he does not catch a cold.

The BTS fans also predicted that these photos could be a part of an upcoming Magazine shoot for which the idol recently visited New York.

