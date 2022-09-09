Malala Yousafzai pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth, ‘an inspiration for generations’

Tributes and condolences for Queen Elizabeth II poured in from across the globe following her sad demise on Thursday.

Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai also shared a touching tribute to the life and services of the British monarch following the announcement of her death at the age of 96.

The 25-year-old women's rights activist took to her Instagram and posted a memorable picture of her meeting with the Queen in 2013.

In the caption, she wrote, “Her Majesty’s passing is a time of shared sorrow for people around the world. She was a wonderful example for many young women who dream of leading with dignity and service.”

She concluded her note on saying, “May she rest in peace and continue to be a beacon of inspiration for generations.”

The Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, invited the young activist to a reception at Buckingham Palace for youth, education and the Commonwealth.

Malala, who was accompanied by her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, also presented the Queen with a copy of her newly published memoir, titled I am Malala.

Malala has been based in Britain since she survived being shot in the head by Taliban for championing girls’ rights to an education in Pakistan. She was rushed to the UK for major surgery.