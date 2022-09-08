Prince Harry, Meghan Markle travelling to Scotland as Queen’s health declines

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be travelling to Scotland to be with the Queen’s side after it was reported that she in under ‘medical supervision’, reported BBC.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been slated to speak at the WellChild Awards in London this evening before they were scheduled to fly back to the US today, however, their spokesperson has confirmed that they will be extending their stay in the UK.

This comes just moments after Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that the 96-year-old monarch’s doctors have issued a warning about her health.

Meanwhile, all of the Queen’s children, including heir to the throne Prince Charles, are reported to have already reached or on their way to Scotland as well.

The Palace’s official statement about the Queen’s health read: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”