Netflix drops list of hot Top 10 movies, TV Shows for all trending genres

Netflix has surprised fans with its compiled list of all the trending TV shows and movies currently entertaining fans across multiple genres.

The full list of movies and shows features everything from top trending TV shows, to movies, and even family-friendly content.





Check it out Below:





TV Shows:

Devil in Ohio

Echoes

Partner Track

I survived a Crime

I Am a Killer

Dated and Related

Stranger Things

The Sandman

Buy My House

High Heat





Movies:

Me Time

Love in the Vila

This is 40

I Came By

Collateral

The Poison Rose

Snow White & the Huntsman

Scarface

Sing 2

Despicable Me 2





Kids: