Wednesday September 07, 2022
Netflix drops list of hot Top 10 movies, TV Shows for all trending genres

Netflix has finally unveiled its complete list of all the top tending shows and movies

By Web Desk
September 07, 2022
Netflix has surprised fans with its compiled list of all the trending TV shows and movies currently entertaining fans across multiple genres.

The full list of movies and shows features everything from top trending TV shows, to movies, and even family-friendly content.


Check it out Below:


TV Shows:

  • Devil in Ohio
  • Echoes
  • Partner Track
  • I survived a Crime
  • I Am a Killer
  • Dated and Related
  • Stranger Things
  • The Sandman
  • Buy My House
  • High Heat


Movies:

  • Me Time
  • Love in the Vila
  • This is 40
  • I Came By
  • Collateral
  • The Poison Rose
  • Snow White & the Huntsman
  • Scarface
  • Sing 2
  • Despicable Me 2


Kids:

  • Sing 2
  • Despicable Me 2
  • Despicable Me
  • CoComelon
  • Junior Baking Show
  • Barbie: Mermaid Power
  • The Cuphead Show!
  • Instant Dream Home
  • Henry Danger
  • Sam & Cat 