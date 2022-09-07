Inside Madonna's music video shoot 'unexpected halt'

Singer and songwriter Madonna 's music video shoot drew a police action following neighbors complained about the noise on Monday night.

The Like a Prayer singer was filming the music video for her song Hung Over featuring Tokischa.

Page Six reported that car speakers created 'loudness and craziness' that disturbed a number of the neighbors.

The New York Police Department told the publication that at 11:39 p.m. ET on Monday they began to receive noise complaints.

However, the NYPD told Page Six that the 'condition was corrected' and 'no summonses were issued.'

A number of the people involved in making the video then reportedly went inside to shoot part of the music video.

Meanwhile, the Material Girl singer's rumored romance with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell is heating up.

According to Page Six, the duo were spotted 'snuggling and cuddling' while attending Nigerian musician REMA's concert at New York City's Irving Plaza on Friday.



