From Winston Churchill to Liz Truss, Queen Elizabeth II’s 15 Prime Ministers

London: Liz Truss, who won the Conservative party leadership election on Monday, will become the 15th UK prime minister during the reign of head of state Queen Elizabeth II.
The monarch will ask Truss to form a government on Tuesday, once Boris Johnson has formally tendered his resignation.
Here is a list of the previous occupants of 10 Downing Street since the queen came to the throne in 1952.
Winston Churchill (Conservative, 1951-55)
Anthony Eden (Conservative, 1955-57)
Harold Macmillan (Conservative, 1957-63)
Alec Douglas-Home (Conservative, 1963-64)
Harold Wilson (Labour, 1964-70)
Edward Heath (Conservative, 1970-74)
Harold Wilson (Labour, 1974-76)
James Callaghan (Labour, 1976-79)
Margaret Thatcher (Conservative, 1979-90)
John Major (Conservative, 1990-97)
Tony Blair (Labour, 1997-2007)
Gordon Brown (Labour, 2007-10)
David Cameron (Conservative, 2010-16)
Theresa May (Conservative, 2016-19)
Boris Johnson (Conservative, 2019-22)
