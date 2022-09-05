Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima gives birth to baby boy

Adriana Lima is finally the mom to a baby boy!

Adriana is already a doting mother to two daughters whom she co-parents with ex-husband Serbian basketball player Marko Jarić has now welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend Andre Lemmers.

Former Victoria's Secret model 41, and her beau have welcomed their first baby together. The couple's son, Cyan Lima Lemmers, was born in Santa Monica, California, on Aug. 29.

Their son's name is "inspired by the beautiful colors of the water across the globe in destinations like the Maldives, Bahamas, and Bora Bora," a source tells PEOPLE. "Cyan is the color between green and blue in the color spectrum."



The "baby already has mommy's lips and eyes, mom and baby are at home and healthy," adds the source.

Lima is already mom to daughters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Marko Jarić.