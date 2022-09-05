CM Punjab appoints Makhdoom Tariq to lead Punjab Overseas Commission

Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan. — Image provided by the reporter

LONDON: Chief Minister of Punjab Pervaiz Elahi has appointed a British-Pakistani Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan as the Vice Chairperson of the Punjab Overseas Commission.

In a notification issued by the CM Office, Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan has been notified as the vice chairperson of the commission under Section 3(2) of the Punjab Overseas Pakistani Commission Act, 2021. The notification says that Makhdoom Tariq has been appointed with immediate effect.

The notification from CM Elahi’s office said that Shaheen Khalid Butt, who served as the vice chairperson until now, has been denotified from his position.

"CM Punjab has been pleased to nominate Syed Tariq Makhdoom-ul-Hassan as VC, Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission under section 3(2) of the Punjab Overseas Commission Act 2021 with immediate effect in place of Shaheen Khalid Butt, denitrified," the notification said.

Syed Tariq is an acclaimed author, philanthropist, and legal expert. He holds a Master in Laws along with a Business degree from Northampton University in the UK.

He is the UK president of the World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP) and has previously served in the same position under Usman Buzdar. Hassan was later promoted to become former PM Imran Khan’s advisor on overseas Pakistan, after which the PTI's government was ousted from the centre in a no-confidence vote.

Makhdoom Tariq is the winner of the Brian Tracy Award of Excellence in 2019 and the Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2020. He's also the founding chairman of Ali Zamam Trust UK and Pakistan — a charity set up in memory of his two children, who passed away in a road accident. It is dedicated to uplifting the underprivileged and destitute children in Pakistan.



Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan told The News that he was thankful to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and CM Elahi for entrusting him to serve overseas Pakistanis.

He said that overseas Pakistanis face a lot of issues, especially in Punjab, and he will use his new position to work towards resolving these problems, as per the vision of former premier Khan.

He said that he was appointed in the same role again after delivering on all the promises he had made.

“When I was appointed to lead the Punjab Overseas Commission last time, I worked day and night to help resolve the issues of overseas Pakistan. I used to give regular performance reports to the Punjab CM and the Prime Minister’s Office. I worked day and night to perform and won the confidence of my leadership. I have been tasked again to deliver for overseas Pakistanis and Inshallah I will do my best.”

Makhdoom Tariq said that Punjab CM attaches huge importance to millions of overseas Pakistanis and appreciates their contribution like no one else because he has spent a lot of time overseas and understands very well how overseas feel for Pakistan and the issues they face.

"The main objectives of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission include the welfare of overseas Pakistanis, addressing their genuine complaints which fall within the provision of the Provincial Government, protection from land grabbing and similar other hazards, facilitation in their investments, removing hurdles and assisting in policy decisions on the basis of suggestions received from overseas Pakistanis," Syed Tariq said, ensuring to work towards realizing CM Elahi's dream.

Makhdoom Tariq said that CM Punjab was very keen to help overseas Pakistanis and he will do his best to work under his supervision.

The commission is a special institution with the services and general administration department of Punjab's government. It is headed by the chairperson — CM Punjab — who devolves his powers to the vice chairperson to run the commission through a commissioner and respective committees.