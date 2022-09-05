Key reason why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry refuse to meet Queen Elizabeth disclosed

Key reason why Meghan Markle, Harry refuse to meet Queen Elizabeth disclosed

Royal expert Charlotte Griffiths has disclosed a key reason why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have refused to see Queen Elizabeth as they returned to UK on Saturday morning.



The Express UK quoted the Mail on Sunday editor claimed it is "too embarrassing" for the couple to see the monarch after making claims against the Firm.

She said: "I think they've got themselves into a position where it's going too difficult to visit her.

"It's too embarrassing for them. There will be a hostile reception.

"Everyone will be on their guarded duty.”

The royal expert went on to say, "I think they've got themselves into a position where this could be their last chance, I hope it's not, to visit the Queen in Balmoral and they might have lost it because of their own publicity."