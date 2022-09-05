Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reject olive branch from Prince Charles

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly rejected an olive branch from heir to throne Prince Charles to stay with him at Balmoral when they visit Britain.



The couple have apparently disappointed the future king by rejecting his invitation.

According to a report by the New Daily, Prince Charles had invited his son and daughter-in-law to stay at his home on the Balmoral estate.

Queen’s eldest son and heir to throne Prince Charles had extended an open invitation to Harry and Meghan to stay with him ahead of their return to UK.

The Mirror, citing royal sources, reported Harry and Meghan are ‘always welcome’ to stay with Charles.

The report says, “The Prince of Wales reiterated his invitation for Harry and Meghan, and the whole family if they wished, to come and stay with him this summer while he is at his home on the Balmoral estate.

“He thought it might be a good opportunity for everyone to take stock and relax, but the invitation was declined.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reported to be staying at their home on the Windsor Castle estate, Frogmore Cottage, ahead of their engagements in Britain this week.

