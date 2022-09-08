 
September 08, 2022
Netflix's Top 5 trending historical fiction movies : Complete list

Netflix historical movies to watch for fans that love a period drama

By Web Desk
September 08, 2022
Netflix's Top 5 trending historical fiction movies: Complete list

Netflix is full to the brim with period romance, dramas and historical fiction, and here are the top 10 fiction movies on Netflix for every history fan.

The list of the Top five movies includes;

 

1. The King:

 Director: 

The King is a 2019 epic war film directed by David Michôd who also wrote the screenplay, whereas   Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Liz Watts co-produced the film along with  Joel Edgerton.


Summary: 

After his father's death, King Henry V of England turns from a carouser to a warrior king. In 15th century England, Henry V encounters war, deceit, and treachery.


Cast:

  • Timothée Chalamet
  • Joel Edgerton
  • Sean Harris
  • Tom Glynn-Carney
  • Lily-Rose Depp
  • Thomasin McKenzie
  • Robert Pattinson
  • Ben Mendelsohn


2. Marie Antoinette


Director: 

This historical film is written and directed by American filmmaker Sofia Coppola.


Summary:

This movie retells the tale of France's iconic but ill-fated queen, Marie Antoinette.  It follows her life from her marriage to   Louis XVI at the age of 19   till the end of her reign when the fall of   Versailles occured during the French revolution.


Cast:

  • Kirsten Dunst
  • Jason Schwartzman
  • Jamie Dornan
  • Tom Hardy
  • Rip Torn
  • Asia Argento
  • Rose Byrne
  • Judy Davis


3. Little Women:


Director: 

Greta Gerwig, an Oscar-nominated American actress and screenwriter, directed this film.


Summary:

Little Women is a 2019 American coming-of-age period drama film based on the 1868 novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott.

The movie chronicles the lives of the March sisters  Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth, in the 19th century as they embrace womanhood and follow their individual paths to live life on their own terms.


Cast:

  • Saoirse Ronan
  •  Emma Watson
  •  Florence Pugh
  •  Eliza Scanlen
  •  Laura Dern
  •  Timothée Chalamet
  •  Meryl Streep
  •  Tracy Letts
  •  Bob Odenkirk
  •  James Norton
  •  Louis Garrel
  • Chris Cooper


4. Mudbound:


Director: 

Mudbound is a 2017 American historical drama film directed by Dee Rees. The movie is written by Rees and Virgil Williams, who based their screenplay on the 2008 novel Mudbound by Hillary Jordan.


Summary:

The movie is set in the American South, Mississippi, when two men- one white and one black, return from the Second World War and tackle racism and post-traumatic stress disorder in their own way.


Cast:

  •  Carey Mulligan
  •  Garrett Hedlund
  •  Jason Clarke
  •  Jason Mitchell
  •  Jonathan Banks
  •  Rob Morgan
  •  Mary J. Blige


5. Outlaw King


Director: 

Outlaw King is co-written, produced and directed by David Mackenzie.


Summary:

The movie takes place over a three-year historical period in which Robert the Bruce, a Scottish 'Outlaw King', launches a guerilla war against a much larger and better-equipped English army.


Cast: 

  • Chris Pine
  •  Aaron Taylor-Johnson
  •  Florence Pugh
  •  Billy Howle, Sam Spruell
  •  Tony Curran
  •  Callan Mulvey
  •  James Cosmo
  •  Stephen Dillane