Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde discuss getting engaged, decide to move in together

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are moving in together as the flames are looking for a perfect home for themselves.

The former One Direction band member, 28, and the actor-filmmaker, 38, have already discussed about taking their relationship a step ahead but they are not ready to do it now.

An insider told Us Weekly, “Harry and Olivia have talked engagement, but they’re in no rush to get engaged.”

The source went on to add that while the Watermelon Sugar hit-maker “wants children of his own one day,” he’s not looking to “get married and start a family” so soon.

However, the outlet shared that the couple is planning to move in together as they “have been looking at property in London together and want to find a place of their own in LA.”

Styles, who has “always preferred women older than he is,” is content where his relationship with Wilde and her children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis, is, the source shared.

The pair met on the set of their film Don't Worry Darling back in September 2020. They first stepped out as a couple while attending a wedding together in January 2021.