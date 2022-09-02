 
Friday September 02, 2022
Netflix upcoming series 'The Imperfects' drops Trailer, cast list, release date

By Web Desk
September 02, 2022
Netflix upcoming series 'The Imperfects' drops Trailer, cast list, release date

Netflix brings you a brand new science-fiction drama series that unfolds the tale of the thrilling experiences of three friends.

The streaming platform has dropped the trailer for the upcoming show The Imperfects and it will be released On September 8, 2022.

The rage-of-coming (pun for age-of-coming) drama revolves around three main protagonists who turn into deadly monsters with supernatural abilities such as shape shifting and telekinesis, after undergoing an experiment.

The now-monsters set out to hunt down the scientist  who carried out the experiment, to force him to make them humans again.

On their journey to hunt the scientist, the trio deals with college applications, and also get chased by a government agency, as well as random monster mutations and more.

The series is created by Dennis Heaton and Shelley Eriksen.


Cast List:

  • Italia Ricci
  • Morgan Taylor Campbell
  • Rhianna Jagpal
  • Iñaki Godoy
  • Rhys Nicholson
  • Celina Martin
  • Kyra Zagorsky

The intense fantasy trailer shows, how the three friends struggle with their supernatural powers and new identities.


Check out the Trailer: 