Olivia Wilde rubbishes ‘clickbait’ rumours about pay inequality between Don’t Worry Darling stars

Olivia Wilde has recently denied speculations of a pay gap between Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in her upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling.



Speaking with Variety, the actress-director addressed the false report that claimed that the singer was reportedly paid $2.5 million for the movie while Pugh only got $700,000.

“There has been a lot out there that I largely don’t pay attention to,” remarked Wilde.

However, she went on to add, “The absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me.”

Third Person star spoke out about this issue mainly because she believed it’s related to “women’s rights”.

“I’m a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it’s something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director,” asserted the 38-year-old.

She added, “There is absolutely no validity to those claims.”

In addition, Wilde also praised the Oscar nominee for her acting prowess in the movie. She also clarified the rumour about the feud between Styles and Pugh.

The actress mentioned, “She was really a great supporter of his as someone who was newer to a film set. And he was such a great supporter of hers, as someone who understood it was her film.”

“Tabloid media is a tool to pit women against one another and to shame them,” she concluded.