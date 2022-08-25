WhatsApp rolls out ‘undo’ feature to retrieve deleted messages

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is rolling out new updates, including a feature that allows users to recover their deleted messages, WABetainfo reported.
According to the WhatsApp news tracker, the platform is now releasing a new feature that lets you retrieve deleted messages by using "undo".
WhatsApp is also introducing some other features such as reaction preview, admin delete, past participants, and status updates within the chat list.
The feature helps strengthen privacy for users who prefer deleting their messages after a while
