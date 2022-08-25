Elon Musk ‘still cleaning up’ after Amber Heard amid daughter Oonagh controversy

Elon Musk allegedly goes around warning pals and acquaintances against fighting Amber Heard because she feels they will ‘later regret it’.
This insight has been brought to light by a former pal of the duo, Gia (pseudo name).
She told House In Habit about her experiences with the actor and offered some shocking insight.
Allegedly, Elonk knows Amber Heard is “crazy” and once even “pulled me aside” and told Gia to “stay far away from Amber because he feared she might actually try to kill me.”
“He seemed genuinely scared,” Gia went on to admit, but also added, “I think he knew she was crazy enough to do it. And she knew he would be the one to clean up if she did.”
