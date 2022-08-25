Nick Cannon to welcome 10th baby with ex-partner Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon is all set to welcome his tenth child with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell.

Turning to his Instagram on Wednesday, the TV personality flaunted a maternity shoot with his baby mama's blossoming baby bump.

"Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell #Sunshine #SonRISE."

The child will be the third baby that Nick and Brittany will share after daughter Powerful, one, and son Golden, five.

Although the due date of their baby has not official been announced, fans speculate that Brittany is in her third trimester.