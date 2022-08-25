Nick Cannon to welcome 10th baby with ex-partner Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon is all set to welcome his tenth child with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell.
Turning to his Instagram on Wednesday, the TV personality flaunted a maternity shoot with his baby mama's blossoming baby bump.
"Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell #Sunshine #SonRISE."
The child will be the third baby that Nick and Brittany will share after daughter Powerful, one, and son Golden, five.
Although the due date of their baby has not official been announced, fans speculate that Brittany is in her third trimester.
Kate Middleton was not impressed with Prince William misbehaving during their 2006 getaway in Ibiza
Vanessa Bryant wins civil trial
Nick Cannons announces he is expecting his 10th child
Reports about Meghan Markle and Serena Williams's friendship questioned
Meghan Markle accused of ignoring Serena Williams' question about Archie
Meghan Markle's next podcast episode can start a fight between Eminem and Nick Cannon?