Kate Middleton put Prince William in his place during Ibiza getaway

Prince William was put in his place by Kate Middleton who was not impressed with the royal misbehaving during their 2006 getaway in Ibiza.

According to author and broadcaster Vicky Ward, the Duchess of Sussex go mad at her now-husband for the way he was presenting him in public.

Writing for Vanity Fair, the author dished on the alleged incident: “Interestingly, of the tight-knit royal clique who hit the clubs with increasing regularity, perhaps the most aware of the bad impression they were creating was Middleton.

"On vacation in 2006, Prince William and Guy Pelly, an old friend in the group, often referred to as the 'court jester,' were careening around on mopeds in front of a rented house in Ibiza.

“According to a source, Middleton came out of the house and, matron-like, told them to stop.

"She said, ‘Anyone could be watching! Go out the back and stop behaving like this!’ Like chastened schoolboys, the two did what they were told. William may not have liked it, but Middleton's judgement was almost certainly right,” the royal author added.