America's Got Talent: Simon Cowell hits red carpet with cute pet dog

Simon Cowell is making a stylish appearance on the red carpet with his cute pet dog.
The music mogul, 62, seemed in high spirits as he posed with his adorable new puppy on the America's Got Talent red carpet on Tuesday.
The talent show judge cut a chic figure in a black round-neck T-shirt and matching trousers which he teamed with patent shoes.
Simon, who is a well-known dog lover, later took to the judging panel alongside comedian Howie Mandel, supermodel Heidi Klum and Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara.
His hit talent competition series, which he created and launched back in 2006, is currently in its 17th season on NBC.
The star has also got two beloved terriers Squiddly and Diddly who were sadly not invited to his most recent press call.
Earlier this year the millionaire told how he will leave a 'substantial amount' to various dogs' shelters in his last will and testament, which is believed to be around £ 20 million.
