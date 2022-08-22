Demi Lovato receives love from new boyfriend Jute$ on her milestone birthday

File footage

Demi Lovato turned 30 on Saturday (Aug. 20) and on the special occasion, she confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Jute$ on the Instagram.

Taking to her IG Stories, the Cool for the Summer singer shared a rare picture of herself with the Canadian musician and in the caption, she wrote, "Bday [expletive] with her love."

Jute$ - whose real name is Jordan Lutes - also turned to his social media handle and shared a romantic tribute to Demi.

"Happy birthday baby. ur a 30-year-old minx and i'm the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine," he wrote alongside a series of PDA-packed snaps and videos of the couple.

"Making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there's a song lyric in there somewhere)." For the unversed, Jute$ and Demi collaborated for a track on her new album.

"I'm so proud of u for not only surviving everything you've been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self," he continued.

"And that's all u baby ... i'm just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. i love u," he concluded.

The new couple in town was clicked holding hands as they exited a hotspot in Santa Monica, after celebrating with a romantic birthday dinner.



