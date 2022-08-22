BLACKPINK sparks backlash over 'Born Pink, World Tour' ticket prices

BLACKPINK upcoming world tour, Born Pink has become a hot topic for K-netizens as it sparked a shocking amount of backlash for its 'crazy' pricing.

A netizen started the entire debate by posting the prices of several ticket packages. From small waves into benefits packages, the blink standard package, the blink plus package, and also the platinum pink package.

For the blink standard package, the ticket is USD 115, the blink plus package costs USD 132, and the platinum pink package costs USD 198.

The packages are each assigned to certain sections of the world, with the platinum pink package being closest to the stage.



Reacting to the pricey ticketing, a netizen wrote: "Wow, it's even more expensive than some Billboard singer's Korea concert. It's this expensive to see a Korean in concert in Korea? YG is too much." (sic)



And on the other hand, some fans supported the girls and wrote, "If you don't like it, then just don't go. If there is demand, the price of supply skyrockets. Is this something we need to be complaining about?"

