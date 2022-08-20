Two planes narrowly escape collision at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport

KARACHI: Two planes at the Jinnah International Airport narrowly escaped a horrific accident on Saturday.
A high-level investigation has been launched to inquire if the event occurred due to the pilots’ fault or negligence of air traffic control (ATC), aviation sources shared.
As per Civil Aviation Authority sources, a flight from Karachi to Islamabad was scheduled to take off at 1pm on Saturday, while Airbus A320 positioned to depart from the runway at 1:14pm.
The Airbus A-320 took off from Runway 7R at 1:15 while another airline from Peshawar was one kilometre away from the same runway where it was supposed to land.
Sources added that one of the planes began taking off on the same runway where the other was about to make a landing.
The pilot coming from Peshawar was asked to “go around” by the air traffic control; but the pilot allegedly ignored instructions given by the ATC officials.
